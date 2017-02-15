Qantas will put Foxtel, Netflix and Spotify on its free in-flight wi-fi

Source: supplied

Qantas will make Foxtel, Netflix and Spotify available when it starts to roll out its free in-flight wi-fi on domestic flights later this month.

The Foxtel deal will be especially attractive to people who don’t already use the service, giving them three days free access to the Foxtel app every time they fly, with no need to sign up for a subscription.

Netflix will offer new customers a 30-day free trial, while existing Netflix members only need to log in to watch with no extra change.

Spotify will offer a 30-day free trial of its ad-free premium service.

Qantas marketing executive Olivia Wirth said the satellite-based wi-fi system had been trialled on a 737 since November and will be switched on officially by the end of February before it’s added to rest of the airline’s domestic Boeing 737 and Airbus A330 fleet from mid-2017 onwards.

“We know that email, online shopping and general web browsing will be popular uses when we switch on wi-fi, but what a lot of people relish about flying is being able to catch up on their favourite TV shows or watch movies they didn’t get to see at the cinema,” she said.

“Foxtel and Netflix both have huge catalogues that are expanding all the time, so there will be no shortage of entertainment on board.”

Qantas says its network will operate at speeds up to 10 times faster than conventional in-flight wi-fi, making streaming a viable option.

The airline is also in talks to extend its wi-fi service to international and QantasLink regional planes.

Of course the catch is that to use the subscription services, you’ll need to fly with your own device.

