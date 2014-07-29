Qantas Will Be Paying Special Attention To A Meeting Tonight Of Global Aviation Authorities On Warzone Risks To Airlines

Photo: Getty / Ryan Pierse

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will host a crucial meeting in Montreal later today to discuss further potential risks to civil aviation following the MH17 disaster.

Representatives from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Airports Council International (ACI) and the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) will attend the gathering, together with a range of other high-profile aviation officials.

Airlines have already begun taking precautions to avoid flying over hostile areas, from Air France who decided to no longer fly over eastern Ukranian to Lufthansa Airlines implementing a wide detour around the same area.

Emirates decided overnight to re-route flight paths to avoid war zones in Iraq, while Australian carrier and partner airline Qantas said “there is no suggestion that flying over Iraq is unsafe for commercial airlines”, in a statement released today.

Qantas, who run twice-daily A380 flights over the area, says they will continue to monitor the situation, highlighting safety as a key priority and will “review any broader recommendations for mitigating risks associated with areas of conflict.”

“This is a political animal but the fact of the matter is MH17 changed everything, and that was very nearly in European airspace,” Emirates president Tim Clark told The Times.

