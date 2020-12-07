Qantas and Virgin Australia are battling it out for frequent flyer members as travellers return to the skies

Virgin and Qantas are vying for frequent flyer members. Image Getty

Virgin Australia has launched an attempt to lure frequent flyer members from its rival Qantas – by offering Qantas members a three month trial of its Velocity Discover Gold Status membership.

It comes after Qantas announced an offer to attract frequent flyers from rival airlines including Virgin Australia.

Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said, “We’re pleased to welcome Qantas members to Velocity who are interested in taking advantage of cheaper fares, award-winning cabin crew, and great rewards for ongoing loyalty.”

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Virgin Australia wants to lure Qantas Frequent Flyer members by giving them a taste of its top-tier service.

The airline is offering Qantas Gold status members a three-month trial of its Velocity Discover Gold Status membership, where they get services like complimentary lounge access, priority boarding, higher checked baggage allowances and bonus points when they fly with Virgin Australia.

To access the trial, Qantas Frequent Flyers have to fill out an expression of interest form by December 21 2020.

Virgin Australia has also upped the ante by giving Qantas members the chance to keep the Velocity Gold status for 12 months – and membership for a companion – if they take one eligible Virgin flight and earn 80 status credits within the three month trial period.

“This is a highly sought-after reward only previously awarded to the most active Velocity members,” Virgin Australia said.

The scheme is Virgin Australia’s retaliation against Qantas, which launched an attempt to poach frequent flyers from 16 airlines in November. At the time, Qantas offered to fast-track the loyalty status of those who decided to switch and fly with Qantas, whether they were from Virgin Australia, Air New Zealand, Etihad or Delta.

“If they are willing to bring their travel across to Qantas, we will fast track them to ‘gold status’,” Qantas loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said.

Virgin Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said in a statement domestic airline competition was alive and well.

“Virgin Australia was the first airline in Australia to bring genuine competition to the domestic market, and that competitive spirit is in our DNA, so we’re happy to offer a more compelling loyalty offer than what is currently in market,” she said, adding that the airline provides value for travellers.

“We’re pleased to welcome Qantas members to Velocity who are interested in taking advantage of cheaper fares, award-winning cabin crew, and great rewards for ongoing loyalty. We look forward to welcoming them onboard this summer season.”

In addition to the trial period, Virgin Australia is offering a status extension for current Velocity Gold and Platinum members. They can get a status extension of up to one year – or until 31 March 2022 – if they board an eligible Virgin Australia flight before 28 March 2021. It’s the second time a status extension has been offered this year.

On top of that, Virgin Australia will give Gold and Platinum members 5,000 bonus points when they take two eligible flights with Virgin Australia by 28 March 2021. With three or more flights, Gold members can upgrade to economy X and Platinum members can upgrade to business class.

“In true Virgin Australia spirit, we’ll continue to bring competition across the domestic, loyalty, regional and cargo sectors,” Hrdlicka added.

“We know we have a compelling offer for business and leisure travellers who are emerging from COVID-19 with less discretionary spend, but who still want lounges, preferential seating, priority boarding, checked baggage, and all the comforts a mid-market carrier can offer their guests without the price tag.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.