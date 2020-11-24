Qantas has revealed it will require passengers to be vaccinated before taking an international flight – to both praise and criticism on social media

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce. Photo: Getty Images

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said that passengers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus if they intend to make an international trip with the airline.

Joyce told “A Current Affair” the airline is looking at changing its terms and conditions for international flights as a result.

While many people have praised Qantas’ move, antivaxers have taken the opportunity to call for a boycott of the airline.

Qantas has revealed that once a coronavirus vaccine becomes available, passengers will need to take it if they want go on an international trip with the airline.

Speaking on A Current Affair on Monday, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said Qantas is going to require passengers to be vaccinated before they head on a flight.

“Yeah, we are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say, for international travellers, that we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft,” he said.

“Whether you need that domestically, we’ll have to see what happens with COVID-19 and the market. But certainly for international visitors coming out and people leaving the country, we think that’s a necessity.”

#BREAKING: QANTAS CEO confirms that proof that you've been vaccinated for COVID-19 will be compulsory for international air travel onboard his aircraft. #9ACA pic.twitter.com/dhk3Hsnxn9 — A Current Affair (@ACurrentAffair9) November 23, 2020

Joyce believes the need to be vaccinated before travelling to other countries will be a common requirement around the world. He added that the airline is looking at ways to certify whether you’ve had one.

“What we’re looking at is how you can have a vaccination passport – an electronic version of it – that certifies what the vaccine is [and] is it acceptable the country you’re travelling to,” he added.

“There’s a lot of logistics, a lot of technology that’ll be needed to put in place to make this happen. But the airlines and the governments are working on this as we speak.”

Twitter was alight with posts in response to Qantas’ move, with most users backing the decision.

Qantas making people require a vaccine is the right move. You shouldn't be allowed to travel and risk lives if you don't get the vaccine. — Ben ???????????? (@welshyben2) November 23, 2020

However, there was has been an uproar against Qantas’ decision, with some users mentioning that they won’t fly with the airline through the ‘#BoycottQantas’ hashtag.

I won't be coerced into vaccination. I won't be flying with Qantas. — Silver Girl (President-Elect)???????????? ???????? (@ShineOnSilver) November 23, 2020

@Qantas is a terrible airline these days but now that they are going to force international flyers to take a dubiously tested vaccine to be able to fly I will certainly not be using them…… — Straw_hats (@Strawhats7) November 24, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided fertile ground for misinformation about vaccines, ahead of what is likely to be the biggest vaccination program in living memory.

The requirement to be vaccinated prior to entering various countries is not uncommon.

There are a range of vaccines recommended before travelling to certain countries in South America, Africa and Asia, such as hepatitis A, tetanus and yellow fever.

So far, Australia has secured four coronavirus vaccine candidates. Novavax will supply 40 million vaccine doses to the country, while Pfizer and BioNTech will provide 10 million. The other two vaccines will come from the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, as well as the University of Queensland and CSL Limited.

When these vaccines become available, according to the federal government, they won’t be be mandatory.

