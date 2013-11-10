Qantas Unveils New Mendoowoorrji Flying Art Boeing 737-800 Aircraft

The late Paddy Bedford, iconic Aboriginal artist, has been honoured with the unveiling of Qantas’ newest addition to its Indigenous Flying Art program, Mendooroorrji.

The Boeing 737-800 was revealed in Seattle in the presence of Kathy Watson, daughter of Bedford, who said it was her father’s dream to have his artwork on a plane, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Mendooroorrji has been adapted from Bedford’s 2005 painting Medicine Pocket and incorporates the airline’s famous red tail into the design.

The aircraft is due to set down in Sydney today.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.