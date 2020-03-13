Qantas admits it owes employees $7.1 million thanks to a problem with its enterprise agreement

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images Qantas is involved in an underpayment issue.

Qantas revealed it owes staff $7.1 million in backpay after an issue with its worker classifications.

The error involved some staff being placed under the wrong terms and conditions and getting the wrong benefits as a result.

Qantas said it will pay back those who have been underpaid.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Qantas has revealed a worker classification issue that led to more than 600 employees being owed $7.1 million in back pay.

It involved staff who should have been covered by the enterprise agreement Qantas has with the Services Union. However, those staff members were placed on other terms and conditions, and as a result, got the wrong benefits.

The error affected 1,000 current and former Qantas employees, with around 640 of them owed $7.1 million in back pay. According to Fair Work, these employees were underpaid between June 2011 and June 2019.

The roughly 65% of misclassified workers missed one or more benefits they were owed, such as overtime and rostered days off.

“We sincerely apologise to all our employees caught up in this misclassification issue, especially to those who were underpaid as a result,” Qantas Group Executive Rob Marcolina said in a statement.

Qantas said it self-reported the issue in February 2019. In the company’s 2019 annual report, it said the issue led to a cut in bonuses for executive managers that year.

On Friday, the airline said it entered an enforceable undertaking (EU) with the Fair Work Ombudsman as part of its efforts to solve the error. An EU is an agreement between Fair Work and someone who hadn’t complied with Australian workplace laws to fix an issue and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Under the EU, Qantas agreed to independent audits for the next three years to make sure the issue is resolved. Qantas will also make a contrition payment which is expected to be around $400,000.

“We take our obligations as an employer very seriously and have worked with the Australian Services Union and Fair Work Ombudsman to fix this,” Marcolina said.

“Since we first reported this issue in February last year, we’ve put a lot of resources into calculating the full impact, fixing it for those affected and putting systems in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker said an EU was appropriate after Qantas proactively informed Fair Work and cooperated with the investigation.

“Qantas has come forward and admitted to breaching the Fair Work Act for several years and significantly underpaying hundreds of its employees several million dollars,” Parker said in a statement.

Qantas said most of the workers involved were better off than they would have been under the agreement because of higher base salaries and bonuses.

Those who got a low salary or super will be back paid with interest and those who missed out on entitlements will get $1,000 “by way of apology”.

Qantas won’t take back any money that was paid in excess of the agreement. In addition, the airline has grandfathered current benefits like bonuses and higher base salaries, and added other enterprise agreement benefits like rostered days off.

Qantas noted that the most of the back payments have been made, with the issue to be completely resolved by the end of April 2020.

The underpayment news comes as Qantas takes a hit from the coronavirus outbreak. The airline reduced capacity by almost 25% – the equivalent of grounding 38 planes – leading CEO Alan Joyce to not take his salary for six months.

READ MORE:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.