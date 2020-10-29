Qantas is launching an overnight trip to Uluru after its non-stop flight sold out in 10 minutes

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Qantas is launching a new series of flights to top Aussie destinations following the success of its 7-hour ‘flight to nowhere’.

The first destination in the series is an overnight trip from Sydney to Uluru.

The flight takes off on December 5.

Finally, Qantas is launching a flight to somewhere.

After the success of its seven-hour ‘flight to nowhere’ earlier this month – which took passengers over landmarks including Uluru, the Whitsundays and Gold Coast without stopping – Qantas is rolling out a series of scenic flights to iconic Aussie destinations.

It also comes as states begin to open up their borders, with Qantas kicking off its new series with a trip from Sydney to Uluru. The overnight trip will involve a flight on a Qantas 737 for up to 110 passengers. It will take off on Saturday December 5.

Guests will be treated to a pre-flight lounge champagne breakfast, low level-flybys over Sydney Harbour and circuits that provide a birds eye view of Uluru and Kata Tjuta.

“We were overwhelmed with the response to our scenic flight while most border restrictions were still in place,” Qantas Group CEO Alan Jones said in a statement. “It sold out in 10 minutes and the feedback from people onboard was fantastic.

“Even the most frequent flyers said they had never experienced Australia from the air quite like that. And our crew loved being back on board.”

For the new flight, Qantas will team up with Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia so guests can stay at Sails in the Desert hotel. While on the trip, guests will get to take part in a range of activities including an Indigenous art workshop, a three-course dinner under the stars, watching the sunrise over Uluru and a visit to Kata Tjuta before heading back on the flight.

The flights go on sale at 2pm today, with a price tag of $2,499 for economy and $3,999 for business class.

“This has been a tough year for tourism and it’s great to be able to give Australians an opportunity to get back on a flight and travel to one of our country’s most iconic destinations,” Voyages CEO Matt Cameron-Smith said in a statement.

In addition to the scenic flights, Qantas plans to increase its regular services.

“Across Qantas and Jetstar, we’re currently operating at just under 30 per cent of our pre-COVID domestic capacity and if borders continue to be relaxed, we’re hoping that will reach about 50 per cent by Christmas,” Joyce added.

“That will be great news for a lot of people in the travel and tourism industry as well.”

