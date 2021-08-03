(James D. Morgan, Getty Images)

Qantas has announced it will stand down staff for two months as it grapples with the continued lockdown in Greater Sydney and outbreaks in other areas of the country.

The Transport Workers Union (TWU) has criticised the move, arguing it fails to adequately protect workers’ job security and income.

The decision comes after the government announced new assistance for the airline industry on Monday.

Qantas has said it will stand down 2,500 workers across its mainline and Jetstar brands for two months as it grapples with Greater Sydney’s extended lockdown and outbreaks in other states.

The stand down will take effect in a fortnight and include domestic pilots, cabin crew and airport workers that Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce put on notice in late July.

While the stand down order will primarily concentrate on NSW employees, some workers in other states will also be stood down.

Joyce said the airline will pay staff until mid-August and does not expect any job losses.

The announcement comes after the Morrison government announced a new and extended help package for the aviation sector, which has been stopped in its tracks by Australia’s international and state border closures.

The government has extended half-price airfares to tourist dependent areas and the rescue package for international aviation, and has also introduced a new retention scheme for domestic air crew.

Qantas said the retention payments ensure carriers get the equivalent of $750 a week for 50% of their pilots and cabin crew.

The money can also be used to assist crew who do not live in COVID-19 hotspots but have been hit by falling demand for air travel, such as those who have been stood down outside of NSW.

Union says Qantas is ‘playing a game of Russian roulette’

Michael Kaine TWU national secretary has slammed the decision, calling it a blow for aviation workers as it reckons with the terms of current wage subsidies.

Kaine said the airline’s payments until mid-August for stood down workers and that the federal government’s support to only 50% of cabin crew and pilots, is not enough.

“The Federal Government and Qantas are playing a game of Russian roulette with aviation workers over who will be able to pay their bills and who won’t,” Kaine said.

“There will be thousands of aviation workers terrified today about the future,” he said. “They are being stood down from their jobs and some won’t be able to access support.”

The TWU also said that ground crew such as baggage handlers and cleaners have been cut out of the wage subsidy. These workers were let go by the airline after it outsourced their jobs at the start of the pandemic.

Last month the TWU won a partial victory in its federal court case against Qantas over the company’s decision to outsource 2,000 ground-handling jobs after it found the decision was driven by the fact that many of the axed workers were union members with strong bargaining power.

The TWU wants to see a wage subsidy extended to all aviation workers including ground workers, along with a commitment to retaining workers and capping executive salaries.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said the decision was “clearly the last thing we want to do,” and was a consequence of the newest round of lockdowns again closing state borders.

Joyce said Qantas was now operating at less than 40% of pre-pandemic capacity, a sharp turnaround from the near 100% it was operating at only a few months ago.

He hoped the new Brisbane outbreak would soon come under control.

“Hopefully, once other states open back up to South Australia and Victoria in the next week or so, and the current outbreak in Brisbane is brought under control, our domestic flying will come back to around 50% to 60% of normal levels,” Joyce said.

“We know that once borders do reopen, travel is at the top of people’s list and flying tends to come back quickly, so we can get our employees back to work,” he said.

Joyce also said an end to the crisis was in sight with the vaccine rollout in train but that challenges remain with the international borders.

“There are still several thousand Qantas and Jetstar crew who normally fly internationally and who have been on long periods of stand down since the pandemic began,” he said.

“Higher vaccination rates are also key to being able to fly overseas again, and finally getting all our people back to work.”