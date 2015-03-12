Qantas shares hit $3 for the first time in six years

Qantas shares hit $3 today for the first time since August 2008.
The airline has been on a tear since late last year, with a return to profit in its latest half year results and analysts praising the stock.
Falling oil prices have helped improve its margins and the company is seeing the benefits of a massive restructuring program involving thousands of layoffs.
The stock is up 165% since mid-October last year.
