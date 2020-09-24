Qantas is selling fully-stocked bar carts from its retired 747 fleet. Here’s what's inside

Qantas is selling bar carts from its retired 747 fleet.

There will be 1000 carts up for sale, which include champagne, red and white wine and Qantas pyjamas.

It comes after Qantas flew its last Boeing 747 in July.

You can now own another piece of Qantas memorabilia.

The airline is putting 1000 Qantas 747 gallery carts up for sale after opening its memorabilia storage shed to the public.

The half bar cart includes 40 mini bottles of both red and white wine, a bottle of champagne, two Qantas business class amenity kits, two sets of Qantas business class pyjamas and one Sheridan throw made exclusively for Qantas.

Qantas catering carts

It comes after Qantas retired its Boeing 747s, with various incarnations of the aircraft having been used by the airline for nearly fifty years. The last Qantas 747 aircraft took to the skies in July, happening six months early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Time has overtaken the 747 and we now have a much more fuel-efficient aircraft with even better range in our fleet, such as the 787 Dreamliner that we use on Perth-London and hopefully before too long, the Airbus A350 for our Project Sunrise flights non-stop to New York and London,” Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said in July.

The Qantas carts were removed from the 747s before they were flown to the Californian desert. It’s a chance for aviation enthusiasts to get a piece of the 747 history.

“These pre-loved carts served Qantas and our customers well during their world travels from London and Los Angeles to Singapore and Santiago, with each one averaging around 2,000 flights,” Qantas Executive Manager of Product and Service, Phil Capps said in a statement.

“While we no longer have use for them, they still have life in them, especially for those with an appreciation for aviation collectables and an eye for design.”

Capps added that there has been a “huge demand for Qantas 747 memorabilia” with Frequent Flyers keen to turn them into other products like lamp stands and even storage units.

“The fact they come fully stocked with some of Qantas’ most popular on-board service items will hopefully inspire some high-flying fun at home,” Capps said.

The half bar carts will set you back $974.70 including delivery – or for 169,000 Qantas Points.

Some full-size carts will also be available that come with double the items. These will be up for grabs, at $1474.70 or 256,000 Qantas points. However, the carts can only be delivered to metro locations in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

