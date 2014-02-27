Qantas Says Your Frequent Flyer Points Are Safe

Qantas First Class. Photo: Getty

Qantas has emailed its top tier frequent flyers to assure them their points are safe.

Lesley Grant, CEO Qantas Loyalty, says she’s received many questions both directly and through social media.

Qantas today announced a $252 million six month loss and announced plans to cut 5,000 jobs.

“These are tough but necessary measures to ensure a strong future for Qantas and our nearly 10 million Qantas Frequent Flyer members,” Grant says.

“Let me assure you, however, that these measures will not impact your Qantas Points balance or cause your Qantas Points to expire.”

Qantas Loyalty reported a record EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Tax) of $146 million for the six months. There are currently 9.8 million Qantas Frequent Flyer members.

