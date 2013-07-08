Qantas Said Sorry After A Child Saw A Pornographic Picture On Its Facebook Page

Australia’s national carrier Qantas has said sorry to the family of an eight-year-old boy who saw a picture of someone naked on its Facebook page last Friday night.
According to Fairfax Media the image was there for about seven hours, was the size of a profile picture and was blamed on spam.
‘When you rolled over it on the iPad a larger version of the image popped up,” said the boys father in the article.
”The anatomical details were quite clearly recognisable.”
