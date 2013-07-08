Qantas Said Sorry After A Child Saw A Pornographic Picture On Its Facebook Page

Australia’s national carrier Qantas has said sorry to the family of an eight-year-old boy who saw a picture of someone naked on its Facebook page last Friday night.

Photo: Getty Images

According to Fairfax Media the image was there for about seven hours, was the size of a profile picture and was blamed on spam.

‘When you rolled over it on the iPad a larger version of the image popped up,” said the boys father in the article.

”The anatomical details were quite clearly recognisable.”

Read more here.

Now read: Tony Abbott Stayed Loyal To Qantas After Virgin Offered To Host Him In Its Airport Lounge



Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.