Engine Explodes Aboard Australian Plane, All Of Airline's Airbus A380s Grounded

A Qantas A380 had one of its engines explode mid-flight last night. And while the plane landed safely in Singapore, all A380 flights have been suspended by the carrier as a precaution, according to Bloomberg.



The A380 is the marquee plane in the Airbus fleet, the Superjumbo. Its eventual rival will be Boeing’s Dreamliner.

What is more concerning than the Airbus design is the Rolls Royce engine. This is the second such failure of a Rolls engine on a Qantas flight in recent months. The other came on a Boeing plane in September, according to Bloomberg.

So, it’s Rolls-Royce shares getting hit this morning on London’s LSE. Note the lower open today on the news.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.