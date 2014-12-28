Qantas Retires Its Last Boeing 767, 'The Workhorse'

The Qantas 767. Photo: Phil Walter/ Getty.

Qantas’s last Boeing 767 made its final flight yesterday, departing Melbourne for Sydney at 5pm last night.

The aircraft, which was described as the “workhorse” of the fleet, has been with Qantas since 1985 and has carried almost 168 million passengers on more than 927,000 flights.

Qantas Head of Flying Operations and Boeing 767 pilot Captain Mike Galvin said the 767 had served Qantas well over the past 29 years.

“The 767… was a favourite with both crew and customers. It’s been an extremely reliable aircraft and has served Qantas and our customers very well over the years,” Captain Galvin said. “It’s sad to say goodbye.”

Qantas now has plans to bring in a newer, more advanced aircrafts with better fuel efficiency, such as A330s and Boeing 737s, which Galvin says is also part of reducing complexity in the fleet.

Over the years Qantas has had a total of 41 Boeing 767s in its fleet, which collectively flew more than 1.8 billion kilometers.

In October, Qantas management told the company’s AGM that the airline had posted a profit for the first time in years during the first quarter of the financial year after announcing a multi-billion dollar cost-cutting program at the start of the year.

