Qantas rescue flights are about to begin returning stranded Australians home to quarantine. It'll cost them nearly $5,000 each.

Australians will soon be back on home soil via Qantas repatriation flights. (James D. Morgan, Getty Images for Qantas)

The first Qantas flight destined for Australia is about to leave London’s Heathrow airport, headed for Darwin.

Passengers will spend 14 days in a local quarantine facility before being able to make their own arrangements home.

Between the one-way flight and the quarantine, Australians face a bill of $4,650 each just to get back to home soil.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Thousands of Australians are still trying to get home, more than six months since international travel was reduced to a crawl.

Some stuck in Europe are finally coming home, however, as the latest set of Qantas repatriation flights begin to take off.

On Thursday, 175 Australians will board a plane at Heathrow destined for Darwin, the first of three such flights. On arrival, they’ll be ferried to the Northern Territory’s Howard Springs Facility, 25-minute drive south-east of Darwin, where they will quarantine for 14 days.

“As the national carrier, this is something we are proud to do,” Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said.

“I’d like to thank not only the crew who are volunteering to operate on these services but the many people behind the scenes who make sure these flights happen, particularly to cities where we don’t typically operate to.”

While the operation has been coordinated by the federal government, the passengers will be forced to foot the bill. Each will pay $2,150 for the one-way flight plus taxes.

Two identical flights will take off over the next three weeks to deliver Australians stranded in Europe, prioritising vulnerable people. Others still will depart from New Delhi and Johannesburg until the end of November, for the price of $1,500 and $1,750 respectively.

In total, the mission will repatriate 1,315 Australians who are exempted from the nation’s international arrivals cap, currently set at 6,000 to ease pressure on state quarantine systems.

All will call Howard Springs home for the duration of their isolation before making their own arrangements to their final destination.

While the entire ordeal isn’t a typical homecoming, there’s a small respite that none are headed to the Christmas Island detention facility, where Chinese expats were housed under the first repatriation mission.

Indeed, the Northern Territory facility curiously comes with pretty stellar reviews.

“Great place to spend 14 days quarantine,” one Australian wrote in a five-star Google review.

“The staff and POs are all absolute legends who blend professionalism and understanding to make forced containment a decent experience. Thanks for keeping Darwin safe and us sane.”

Not that it comes cheap either. Individuals are up for $2,500 and families $5,000, with those who can’t afford that to cop a HECs-style debt.

Throw in a flight home, to the east coast for example, and many ‘lucky’ passengers will be shelling out $5,000 just to get home.

But with nearly 30,000 stranded Aussies telling the government they want to be back on home soil, it’s a captive market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.