Qantas Rebrands At The End Of The Worst Year In Its History With 'Feels Like Home'

Qantas is launching a new brand campaign after a horror year, hoping that a play on its most successful campaign ever will bring the love back to the financially troubled airline.

The ‘Feels Like Home’ series recounts the coming home stories of five real-life Qantas passengers. It comes a year after the ‘It’s About’ branding with agency Droga5, which coincided with a new uniform but sank without trace as CEO Alan Joyce revealed the airline was bleeding cash and had to shed thousands of jobs.

Things are now looking up for Qantas following a $2.8 billion loss last year, with Joyce revealing a Q1 profit, adding “we are on track to deliver an underlying profit for the first half of the financial year”.

The turnaround has seen Qantas shares rise by 30% in recent weeks as a result. Yields at Qantas International have now been positive for six consecutive months, so the new campaign is timely Joyce said the branding campaign was designed to celebrate the role of Qantas has in bringing Australians home.

The branding campaign, which begins this Sunday, was filmed in London, Santiago, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, the Pilbara and Sydney, and undoubtedly echoes the “I still call Australia home” campaign, with a splash of the opening scenes to Love Actually thrown in for good measure. It was designed by Lawrence Creative Strategy, who was responsible for the Kevin 07 campaign and then bringing down Rudd with the highly effective Minerals Council anti-Resources Super Profits Tax.

The Qantas campaign includes a woman returning to Sydney from London, and a FIFO miner from Adelaide coming home to family after his Pilbara shift, all set to the Randy Newman song Feels Like Home, sung by 20yo Martha Marlow.

“We often hear that seeing the Qantas red tail at an airport, or stepping on board a Qantas aircraft, makes Australians feel like they’re halfway home already,” Joyce said. “That’s the spirit we wanted to capture.”

