Qantas Reaches $112 Million Deal Over Brisbane Airport

Huge cuts are looming at Qantas. Photo: Getty / Ryan Pierse

The first part of today’s announcements from Qantas is out, and it’s the anticipated ditching of the Brisbane airport terminal lease, which will mean $112 million in cash payments.

There could be similar announcements on other terminals today.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said the deal was “in line with our strategy of unlocking value in non-core assets”.

The lease was due to expire in 1987. The airline says it will retain “exclusive use and operational control over much of the northern end of the terminal” and also secure rights over the airport’s new runway which is under construction.

Brisbane Airport Corporation will invest in facility upgrades, including lounges.

