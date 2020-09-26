Qantas sold 1,000 wine-stuffed bar carts from its retired 747 fleet in just 2 hours

Qantas Qantas sold off bar carts from its retired 747 jets, packed with copious amounts of wine, snacks, and candy.

Qantas listed 1,000 bar carts packed with wine, snacks, and candy for sale this week, and they all sold out within two hours.

The carts came off of the Australian airline’s Boeing 747s, which it recently retired.

Qantas sold full bar carts for just over $US1,000 and smaller half carts for around $US685.

With demand for air travel down significantly, many airlines and suppliers have decided to sell excess inventory – like pajamas, meals, and snacks – to bring in some extra cash.

With air travel decimated and revenues in the gutter, airlines and their suppliers have been selling off unneeded bits of inventory, to bring in whatever extra cash they can find.

Thai Airways and Cathay Pacific have turned to selling in-flight meals as standalone products. GNS Foods, a supplier to United Airlines, sold excess mixed nuts to the public for bargain-bin prices.

Qantas has outdone them all. After retiring its fleet of Boeing 747s, the Australian airline decided to sell off the bar carts that once rode aboard the Queen of the Skies. And it didn’t just offer the hunks of metal and plastic: It packed the trolleys full of booze, candy, and savoury snacks, among other treats.

In addition to 160 miniature wine bottles, two bottles of champagne, and various snacks, Qantas threw in four amenity kits, two first-class blankets, and four sets of pajamas with each purchase of a full cart. Smaller half carts with less booze and fewer snacks were also available.

Qantas Qantas sold full carts for just north of $US1,000 and half carts for roughly $US685.

“These pre-loved carts served Qantas and our customers well during their world travels from London and Los Angeles to Singapore and Santiago, with each one averaging around 2,000 flights,” the airline’s executive manager of product and service, Phil Capps, said in a press release. “While we no longer have use for them, they still have life in them, especially for those with an appreciation for aviation collectibles and an eye for design.”

Qantas listed the full carts for just over $US1,000 at current exchange rates, while the half carts commanded around $US685. All 1,000 carts sold out within two hours, a Qantas spokesperson told Business Insider.

Apparently, plenty of aviation fanatics are willing to spend top dollar to spruce up their home bars or make their flight simulators a bit more realistic, even if they showed the normal wear and tear you’d expect from a cart that took countless trips up and down the aisle.

Qantas has also attempted to shore up its coffers by selling business-class pajamas along with sightseeing flights that land right back where they started.

