Qantas plans to live stream cricket on flights

Qantas, which at the end of this year starts a trial of free WiFi on domestic flights, is looking at live streaming cricket.

CEO Alan Joyce, announcing a record underlying profit of $1.5 billion, says Qantas is exploring a partnership with Cricket Australia.

“A flight from Sydney to Perth should be enough time to catch an entire match of 20/20, which is fitting when you’re flying on the Spirit of Australia,” Joyce says.

“Live cricket is just one of the content partnerships we’re looking at. And it’s in addition to the streaming services you’ll be able to access just as you do on the ground.”

Qantas expects a full roll out of WiFi on domestic 737 and A330 aircraft in 2017.

“The technology we’ve chosen delivers speeds up to 10 times faster than conventional on-board WiFi and that will give our passengers a lot of options in how they spend their time on a flight,” says Joyce.

Qantas is also scoping WiFi for its QantasLink fleet of 717s, F100s and turboprops as well as its international fleet.

“There are over 200 Qantas aircraft and some complex technical issues to work through, so it’s a big job,” says Joyce.

“But our plan is to provide WiFi to all our customers as soon as we can, and we’ll be providing more detail after the domestic trial.”

