Qantas Pilots Are Annoyed A Navigator Wore One Of Their Uniforms In The Cockpit On A Flight

Photo: Getty/Don Arnold

A union has lodged a complaint on behalf of Qantas pilots who are unhappy a member of the airline’s ground staff wore a second officers’ uniform and sat in the cockpit on flights from Sydney to Dubai, according to Fairfax Media.

The pilots’ union made the complaint after a staff member responsible for preparing flight plans wore the uniform. Qantas has confirmed one of its staff “wore parts” of a second officers’ get-up, according to the article.

The airline also confirmed the staff member in question was on company business. Pilots claim passengers would have been endangered if something went wrong, and they had looked to her for advice. There were three actual pilots present on the flight.

