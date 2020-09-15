Qantas is shopping around for a new Australian HQ as it considers a smaller post-pandemic footprint

Qantas could take off and set up shot elsewhere in Australia. (Tino Plunert, picture alliance via Getty Images)

Qantas is set to start a bidding war over where its new headquarters is set up.

The Australian airline revealed it will look to consolidate as part of a corporate restructure and cost-cutting exercise.

With travel largely suspended, both internationally and interstate, Qantas has little need for its 49,000 square metre office footprint.

The iconic – albeit grounded – Australian airline could be about to bid Sydney ‘adieu’ after 82 years in the harbour city.

On Tuesday, Qantas announced it would begin shopping around for a new headquarters as part of a three-year cost-cutting plan.

“Like most airlines, the ongoing impact of COVID means we’ll be a much smaller company for a while. We’re looking right across the organisation for efficiencies, including our $40 million annual spend on leased office space,” Qantas Group chief financial officer Vanessa Hudson said.

It will see the carrier look to move from its corporate headquarters in Mascot, where it has been based in some capacity since the 1990s. Qantas could also consolidate Jetstar’s office in Collingwood, bringing the two under the same roof for the first time since 2004, and slashing its 49,000 square metre footprint.

“As well as simply rightsizing the amount of space we have, there are opportunities to consolidate some facilities and unlock economies of scale. For instance, we could co-locate the Qantas and Jetstar head offices in a single place rather than splitting them across Sydney and Melbourne,” Hudson said.

However, it’s unclear where the next move would take Qantas, which reported a loss of nearly $2 billion last financial year. While the company said it will consider a move to Western Sydney, nothing has been decided yet.

The company has begun a three-month review to plan its next steps and will try to get state governments involved in something of a bidding war for Qantas’ business.

While aviation remains largely on hold, and despite large-scale redundancies, Qantas retains its rank as one of Australia’s biggest employers.

Just as with Virgin during its administration phase, state governments appear eager to compete for airline headquarters.

“This is about setting the Qantas Group up for the long term as well as recovering from the COVID crisis. And we’re open minded about the outcome,” Hudson said.

“It’s possible that our HQ stays where it is but becomes a lot smaller, and other facilities consolidate elsewhere. Or we could wind up with a single, all-purpose campus that brings together many different parts of the Group. These are all options we need to consider as we look to the future.”

It comes as the group tries to outsource its baggage and handling staff, a move that would bring total redundancies to 8,500 and has angry unions calling for CEO Alan Joyce’s resignation.

Next month it will forfeit a small 230 square metre space in the Sydney CBD, and begin trying to sublease a good chunk of its currently unused corporate space to other businesses.

But with international travel looking like it is at least three to six months away, Qantas has time on its hands.

