Qantas May Sell Part Of Its Frequent Flyer Business In Private Equity Deal

Photo: Getty Images

Qantas Airways has formed an internal deal team to mull the option of selling a portion of its Frequent Flyer business to a private equity firm.

The “dual track” process would be the alternative option to floating its Frequent Flyer division.

Part of the $3 billion sale would go toward paying off the national carrier’s debt and shore up its credit rating.

Telstra and Woolworths are believed to have shown interest in the business.

