Qantas will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its entire workforce, becoming the largest Australian employer to enforce employee jabs

David Gray / Getty Images

Qantas will make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for its entire workforce.

All frontline staff, including pilots, flight attendants, and airport ground staff must be fully vaccinated by mid-November.

“It’s our responsibility to provide the safest possible environment for our employees and for our customers,” CEO Alan Joyce said.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Qantas has pledged to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory across its workforce, becoming the largest Australian company to make the jab a condition of employment.

In a Wednesday morning statement, the airline said all frontline staff, including pilots, flight attendants, and airport ground staff, must be fully vaccinated by 15 November.

All other staff must be fully inoculated by 31 March 2022.

The major decision came after a survey of 12,000 Qantas employees, which the airline says revealed 89% of staff have already received one vaccine dose or plan to do so.

Some 7% of respondents were undecided or preferred not to say, with 4% unwilling or unable to receive the jab, Qantas said.

The move will protect the company’s workforce while ensuring the safety of passengers, according to CEO Alan Joyce.

“One crew member can fly into multiple cities and come into contact with thousands of people in a single day,” he said.

“Making sure they are vaccinated given the potential of this virus to spread is so important and I think it’s the kind of safety leadership people would expect from us.”

The airline says it will make allowances for individuals with “very rare” medical exemptions.

“We understand there will be a very small number of people who decide not to get the vaccine, and that’s their right,” Joyce said.

“But it’s our responsibility to provide the safest possible environment for our employees and for our customers.”

The decision comes after a concerted effort by the company to boost vaccine uptake among both staff and passengers, as closed borders and lockdown restrictions continue to ravage the Australian airline industry.

Qantas said it will discuss the implementation of its new policy with workplace representatives and unions.

But the Transport Workers Union (TWU), which represents thousands of Australian airline staff, said the Wednesday announcement came without adequate consultation.

Qantas said it is offering paid time off to allow workers to receive the jab, but the TWU feared the vaccine mandate would working hours for some employees.

“Dictator Qantas strikes again today: no consultation with workers, many of whom can’t get vaccinated without losing vital pay,” the union said.

Echoing fears voiced by other unions, the TWU said vaccine hesitancy not the main barrier to full staff vaccination.

“Workers aren’t the problem, access is,” the union said.

Airline staff servicing international flights in South Australia, New South Wales, and New Zealand are already required to be vaccinated under public health orders.

But the Qantas decision is likely to pose a major test of the Fair Work Ombudsman’s advice that employers can mandate vaccinations, so long as they can prove the measures are “lawful and reasonable”.

Qantas joins fly in, fly out carrier Alliance Airlines and food producer SPC in its commitment to staff vaccination, as other major sectors continue to weigh up the measure.

Citing a separate survey of 1,000 customers, Qantas said some 92% expect staff to be fully vaccinated.