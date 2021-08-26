Qantas has laid out a strategy to resume international travel routes by December 2021.

The plan is based on the government’s forecasts that Australia will reach 80% vaccination rates by that point, allowing for a gradual reopening of the international border.

It comes as the national airline posted $1.7 billion in losses for the 2021 financial year.

Qantas believes a resumption of international travel by December 2021 is “still within reach”, as it reports a loss of $1.7 billion this past financial year.

The forecast is part of the national airline’s strategy for restarting international flights released on Thursday, and based on expectations that the current pace of Australia’s vaccine rollout will continue.

Its plans are based around National Cabinet’s phased reopening of international borders.

Qantas said it expects Australia will reach 80% of the eligible population vaccinated, the threshold to trigger “Phase C” of the plan, which will allow a gradual reopening of the international border, by December this year.

The strategy outlines the airline plans to restart “some” North America, UK and Asia routes in December, with an initial focus on destinations with high vaccination rates including the US, UK, Singapore and Japan.

However Qantas highlighted these destinations are contingent on decisions by the Australian Government and entry policies of other countries, including programs to ensure vaccinated travellers can visit and return from countries under reduced quarantine requirements that do not involve hotel quarantine.

The plan outlines the airline doesn’t plan to resume flights for bigger planes until 2022, suggesting capacity will be more limited in December.

This includes flights to destinations that still have low vaccine rates and high levels of COVID-19 infection, such as Bali, Indonesia, and the Philippines, which have been pushed back from December to April 2022.

The new plan also shows the airline does not plan to resume the Australia New Zealand travel bubble until the end of 2021, in line with other international travel.

“While COVID has shown that circumstances can change unexpectedly, the long lead times for international readiness means the Group needs to make some reasonable assumptions based on the latest data to make sure it can offer flights to customers as soon as they become feasible,” Qantas said.

Significantly, the strategy also flags it may not use Perth as a stopover for flights planned for December as a result of Western Australia’s “conservative border policies” which have kept the state isolated from the rest of Australia for the majority of the pandemic.

Qantas posts ‘diabolical’ losses over 2021

The renewed international flight plans come as the national airline reported a $1.7 billion statutory after-tax loss for the 2021 financial year.

For most of the past 12 months, COVID-19 outbreaks and rolling lockdowns kept planes grounded and delayed the airline’s recovery from the pandemic.

The result follows a $1.9 billion loss last year and a $840 million profit in 2019, and came as revenue fell 58% compared to 2020 — a fall of $12 billion compared to its pre-pandemic result in 2019.

Alan Joyce, chief executive at Qantas said the loss reflects the impact of a full year of closed international borders, including more than 330 days of domestic travel restrictions.

“The trading conditions have frankly been diabolical,” Joyce said.

Qantas reported a $1.8 billion loss in its first full year in the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to a $124 million profit in 2020.

The airline said it expected to be flying at 38% of pre-COVID capacity in the September quarter and 52% in the December quarter, before jumping to around 110% in the first half of the next calendar year.