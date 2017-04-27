You can now book tickets for the 17-hour, non-stop flight from London to Perth

The Dreamliner Boeing 787-92. Photo: Qantas.

Qantas has opened booking for seats on the Perth to London flight, the first non-stop service from Australia to Europe.

The 17-hour daily flights start March 24 next year on the new Boeing 787-Dreamliner, seven decades after the national carrier first flew Australians all the way to London, known as the Kangaroo Route, in 1947.

It used to take four days and seven stops. Now the 14,498 km flight will take 17 hours, give or take a bit, depending on wind.

The Perth-London flight is longer than the Qantas non-stop A380 Sydney-Dallas service of 13,730 km and is expected to be the third-longest passenger flight in the world, behind Qatar’s Doha to Auckland and Air India’s Delhi to San Francisco.

The QF9/10 flights to and from London will replace Qantas’ existing Melbourne-Dubai-London services.

The new premium economy seats. Image: Qantas

“We’re conscious that this is a long flight, but not much longer than our Sydney to Dallas service,” says CEO Alan Joyce.

“It’s the kind of route that the Dreamliner was created for, because of its built-in features to reduce jetlag and improve the overall travel experience.

“We’ve added a very high level of comfort in each of the cabins and a lower seat count than most of our competitors. And we’re making tweaks to our in-flight service designed to help customers enjoy the journey more.”

Return economy fares start from $2,270, Premium economy from $4,450 and business $9,890.

