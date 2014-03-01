Qantas Jet Bingle At LAX Causes 'Millions Of Dollars' In Damage

Getty Images

A Qantas A380 superjumbo clipped wings with one of the airline’s Boeing 747-400 jumbos at LAX overnight, causing what is believed to be millions of dollars worth of damage.

The bingle occurred while an aircraft was being towed from a hangar. The damage was extensive enough to force the airline to cancel both flights from Los Angeles to Brisbane and Melbourne.

Qantas apologised for incident and reassured passengers they would be compensated for the inconvenience.

Meanwhile a full investigation into the crash is under way.

The incident comes after a troubled week for Qantas, with the announcement that the airline will axe 5000 jobs as part of a plan that aims to save the airline $2 billion by 2017.

The airline also released its first half results which saw the business post a loss of $252 million.

Here’s everything you need to know about Qantas up until now:

