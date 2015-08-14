Qantas is stuffing an extra 6 seats in economy

Qantas. Photo: Getty Images

If you thought economy couldn’t get any squishier, Qantas is making room for more seats as it refurbishes its 737 fleet.

The airline is redoing 67 of its 737s, which mostly fly short-haul domestic routes.

CEO Alan Joyce said an extra six seats would be squeezed in after changes are made to the galley and rest rooms, News Corp reports.

Currently the planes have 12 business class seats and 156 in economy. The additional seats will increase capacity on each aircraft by 3%.

“Qantas will still have less seats on this aircraft than all of its competitors, we still have the most luxurious level of comfort on our 737s,” Joyce said.

Virgin Australia’s 737 places have eight business seats and 168 in economy.

The refurbished aircraft will have new seats which Joyce says will have the same reclining pitch as the current ones. The planes will also be fitted with in-flight wireless streaming so passengers can access entertainment systems using their own devices.

