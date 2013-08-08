Qantas Is Still Talking Up Its 65% Market Share Though A Lot Of It Comes From Jetstar

Qantas boss Alan Joyce says the company will do what it takes to maintain the 65% market share it has held since 2009.

Jamie Freed of the Australian Financial Review reports that Joyce told today’s CAPA Asia Pacific Aviation Summit that there had been a glut of seats on domestic flights in the past year, but Qantas would continue adding seats if necessary.

Qantas has been leaning increasingly on its low-cost brand Jetstar to meet its 65% target, which Joyce said was “very important” to the airline’s strategy.

You may recall this chart from Qantas’ presentation to the Macquarie Australia investor conference in May that illustrates just how important Jetstar has been:

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.