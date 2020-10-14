Qantas is selling athleisure wear designed by Martin Grant. Here’s what you can get.

Image: Daniel Roche

Qantas has a line of athleisure wear up for sale.

The collection was designed by Australian fashion designer Martin Grant, who was behind Qantas’s hot pink uniform back in 2013.

The new collection includes cashmere jumpers, hoodies, t-shirts and a beach tote.

Aussie fashion designer Martin Grant – who was behind Qantas’ bright pink and red uniform – unveiled a limited-edition athleisure wear collection featuring vintage Qantas logos.

The collection celebrates Qantas’ centenary year and includes a cashmere jumper ($425), t-shirts ($150), jumpers ($250), hoodies ($275) and even a beach tote ($350). They feature Qantas’ red and navy colour scheme and wattle yellow – to signify Australia’s native flower.

Qantas tote. Image: Qantas

The items are also on offer for Qantas Points, which start at 26,080 points for the t-shirt, up to 73,910 points for the cashmere jumper.

Image: Qantas

Grant has designed for clients including Cate Blanchett and Emma Stone, as well as designing uniforms, pyjamas and amenity kits for Qantas.

“This collection is all about classic shapes, comfortable styles and materials that are kind on the environment. But the hero of the designs are the iconic logos that evoke so many fond memories for Australians,” Grant said in a statement.

“The Qantas brand is embedded in the history of our country. I wanted this collection to be a nod to the past but also be a treasured piece for the future.”

Image: Qantas

You can get your hands on these pieces exclusively from the Qantas Rewards store, until sold out.

“Qantas Frequent Flyers have a great fondness for our brand and heritage,” Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said in a statement. “Having our iconic logos appear in such a beautifully designed collection will make this range much sought after for people with a passion for both aviation and fashion.”

The new collection comes after Qantas offered bar carts from its retired Boeing 747 fleet for sale. These carts were filled with 40 mini bottles of wine, a bottle of champagne, Qantas business class pyjamas and amenity kits.

