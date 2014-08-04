Qantas Is Re-Routing Flights To Avoid Iraq, Despite 'No New Safety Information'

Photo: Getty Images

Although Qantas says there is “no new information” regarding safety, the Australian flag carrier has temporarily rerouted services to avoid flying over Iraq.

Overnight, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) increased its recommended minimum altitude for commercial aircraft flying over Iraq from 20,000 feet to 30,000 feet.

In a statement over the weekend, Qantas said the flight path adjustments apply to services between Dubai and London and should not impact significantly on journey times.

Last week Qantas asserted there was no suggestion that flying over Iraq was unsafe for commercial airlines, despite partner airline Emirates’ decision late last month to divert flights away from Iraq.

More here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.