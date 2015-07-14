Qantas is putting on special flights to get stranded Australians out of Bali

Ngurah Rai International airport in Bali. Agung Parameswara/Getty Images

Qantas is running special relief flights from Bali tonight and tomorrow to help bring home Australian holidaymakers stranded by clouds of volcanic ash from Mt Raung.

Jetstar and Virgin Australia are flying in and out of Bali again after flights were disrupted but there is a backlog of people trying to get out.

Together, Qantas and Jetstar will be able to bring more than 3,000 people back to Australia, bringing the total to more than 7,000 since flights resumed on Monday.

Qantas, which does not usually operate scheduled services to Bali, will charter two special relief flights from Bali to Perth tonight and tomorrow. The Boeing 737-800 aircraft will fly empty to Bali tonight.

Jetstar will operate 19 flights in and out of Bali tomorrow, including four additional flights and seven scheduled flights home from Bali to Australia tomorrow.

Virgin is also running extra flights today and tomorrow. It has moved about 2,000 holidaymakers in the last 24 hours.

