Qantas is now selling health insurance, and offering points if you exercise

Source: Qantas

Qantas has moved into the health and travel insurance business, partnering with insurer NIB and is offering points to frequent flyers who exercise regularly.

The airline’s spinoff Qantas Assure is hoping to covert enough of the brand’s 11 million frequent flyers to snare 2-3% of the private health insurance market within five years at a time when rapidly rising premiums are seeing hundreds of thousands of Australians walking away from their policies.

The incentive is enough points to fly to London in the first year for people who exercise regularly, and up to 15,000 points annually after that.

QFF members who buy insurance through Qantas Assure will be able to download a wellness app that links to fitness wearables, allowing them to earn points for keeping active.

Qantas has enlisted veteran Hollywood actor Christopher Walken in a multimedia campaign to promote the program, which has the backing of the National Heart Foundation.

Qantas Loyalty CEO Lesley Grant said trials of the app had shown it was a strong motivator to keep people moving and fitter.

“When there are points up for grabs, members have told us they would take the stairs rather than the lift, park a few blocks away from the train station and do an extra lap of the park while walking the dog because they also know it is good for them,” she said.

“People can literally walk their way closer to their next flight by taking out Qantas Assure health insurance and earning Qantas Points by staying active.”

Here’s the Walken ad.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.