Qantas Is In A Trading Halt

Qantas has just gone into a trading halt on the ASX pending the release of a price-sensitive ratings announcement from Standard and Poor’s.
It’s been a tumultuous week for the company, with the announcement of a $2 billion cost cutting program that will see the airline shed 1,000 jobs over the next 12 months. Shares fell 11.2% yesterday.
Qantas expects to resume trading on the ASX on Monday morning.
Its note to ASX investors is here.
