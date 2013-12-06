Qantas Is In A Trading Halt

Getty / Greg Wood

Qantas has just gone into a trading halt on the ASX pending the release of a price-sensitive ratings announcement from Standard and Poor’s.

It’s been a tumultuous week for the company, with the announcement of a $2 billion cost cutting program that will see the airline shed 1,000 jobs over the next 12 months. Shares fell 11.2% yesterday.

Qantas expects to resume trading on the ASX on Monday morning.

Its note to ASX investors is here.

