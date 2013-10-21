Qantas Is Having Another Bad Day On The Market

Getty/ Greg Wood

Shares in Qantas are down by more than 4% after the airline last week revealed it could make a financial loss this year.

At midday shares were 4.2% or 6 cents down, at $1.37. Click here for a live price.

The market was up by 0.67%.

On Friday, at the airline’s annual meeting boss Alan Joyce said a post-election confidence boost had failed to translate into a increased demand for travel, warning yields could fall by up to 3%.

