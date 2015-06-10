Qantas is going back to San Francisco to pick up the corporate flyer heading to Silicon Valley

Google co-founder Sergey Brin at Mountain View in Silicon Valley. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Qantas, which dropped the Sydney-San Francisco route in 2011, is returning to direct flights to the Bay Area where many Australian startups want to be.

In terms of demand, San Francisco is the seventh largest destination for corporate travellers from Australia.

Qantas dropped San Francisco when it started hubbing out of Dallas, the headquarters of its American Airlines partner.

CEO Alan Joyce says there’s strong demand for direct flights, particularly from corporate clients who will save about four hours each way by not having to connect through Los Angeles.

“San Francisco is now the most popular onward destination for Qantas’ customers travelling to the US and we’re thrilled to be going back,” he says.

Starting in December, San Francisco services will initially operate on peak days and ramp up to six per week in January 2016 using newer Boeing 747-400 aircraft with the same style interiors found on A380s.

American Airlines will be starting a direct daily Sydney to Los Angeles service from December 19.

This will replace four Qantas’ B747 Sydney to Los Angeles services per week and one Qantas B747 Melbourne to Los Angeles flight.

