Qantas is cracking down on its definition of 'smart casual' dress for lounges

Qantas. Photo: Getty Images

If you’re thinking of wearing thongs, your favourite beer singlet and a scruffy pair of shorts to the airport, don’t be surprised if you’re refused entry to Qantas Clubs and lounges.

In an effort to “create a comfortable atmosphere”, Qantas will be enforcing a stricter dress guideline entry policy.

The AFR reports passengers visiting Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra will face greater scrutiny than those travelling in regional areas such as the Gold Coast, Cairns and Darwin.

However, it’s not all bad news.

Qantas head of domestic product and service Helen Gray said dress standards will be judged on a case-by-case basis, rather than a ban on specific items of clothing.

“The dress guidelines for our lounges are the same as most restaurants or clubs,” she said.

“The vast majority of our members meet and exceed the guidelines, but we have had some feedback from customers that they want to see those guidelines apply to everyone.”

Tradies and FIFO (fly-in-fly-out) workers can feel at ease because Qantas says the restrictions will not apply to high-visibility workwear.

The new rules will take effect from April 1 and entry to clubs and lounges remains at the discretion of staff.

More here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.