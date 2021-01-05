Qantas restarts international flight sales as vaccines buoy hopes of open borders

Qantas is getting ready to fly overseas again. (James D. Morgan, Getty Images)

Qantas has decided to restart international ticket sales from July this year to destinations including the US, the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan.

While still subject to borders reopening, the move reflects early vaccination efforts abroad.

It also signals that progress on proposed travel bubbles may have stalled, with March sales for Asian hubs now pushed back.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Australia’s largest airline is again selling international flights as the prospect of COVID-19 immunity rises.

Qantas has reopened sales for international flights from July 1, including to Heathrow, as both the US and UK governments rollout vaccines.

The two countries join a growing list of destinations Australians will be able to fly to from the second half of the year including Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

While the Prime Minister had suggested exclusive travel bubbles could be set up, travel hopes now appear more likely pinned to global vaccination efforts, with Qantas pushing ticket sales to Asia back from March.

“We have aligned the selling of our international services to reflect our expectation that international travel will begin to restart from July 2021,” a Qantas spokesperson told Business Insider Australia.

“We continue to review and update our international schedule in response to the developing COVID-19 situation,” they said, noting international flying will remain subject to vaccine roll outs and borders reopening.

As of Tuesday, New Zealand remains the only overseas country Qantas is still flying to, after a one-way bubble was set up last year. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously suggested Australians would allowed in without a mandatory quarantine period in the coming months.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has previously said that proof of immunisation would be required for passengers on international flights.

The ‘no jab, no fly’ stance was criticised by some, with a few Australians going as far as to call for a boycott of the airline.

While Australia has managed to largely suppress COVID-19 case numbers since the pandemic was declared in March, faults with hotel quarantine and the risk brought by international arrivals have proved a vulnerability in the country’s strategy.

On the other hand, low case numbers have led the Morrison government to maintain its slower timeline for the vaccine rollout locally, with Australians anticipated to receive it from March onwards.

However, it’s unclear how many Australians will be rushing overseas by July.

With the Australian government not expected to open its borders properly until much later this year, Australians may wait for assurance they will be able to come back into the country without a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.