Qantas Has Won The Fly-In Fly-Out Contract For Gina Rinehart's Roy Hill Mine

Photo: Getty/Paul Kane

Qantas is going to start flying to Gina Rinehart’s Roy Hill mine in Western Australia’s Pilbara region three times a week from August 13.

According to The Australian, Qantas fly-in, fly-out offshoot Network Aviation won the three-year contract, and it is a further sign the long-stalled project is going to start production soon.

Roy Hill’s sealed 2.5km Ginbata air strip, according to the report, is certified by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority and is capable of taking planes as big as Boeing 737-800s.

At first though, it’s just going to be 100-seat Fokker F100s ferrying workers to-and-from the mine.

Read more here.



Now read: Report: Australian Mining Magnate Gina Rinehart’s Roy Hill Mine Could Start Production By September 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.