Qantas has just had $330 million pulled out of it, as the Hong Kong protests and trade war rip through profits

Qantas shares have taken a tumble after it was revealed its profits were being battered by global headwinds.

The airline blamed the ongoing Hong Kong protests and trade war as responsible for slicing as much as $55 million from its bottom line.

More than $330 million was shaved from its market cap as investors sold off.

“Protests in Hong Kong will negatively impact the Group’s first-half profit performance by $25 million,” the airline said in a statement to the ASX, noting it would cut back on flights accordingly.

“Further deterioration in global trade conditions has [also] impacted freight demand with an expected profit impact of $25 – 30 million for the full year,” it said.

Those results detailed declining domestic revenue and overall profits. Movements in currencies and interest rates are also expected to see costs rise.

“Changes in interest rates since 30 June 2019 would result in an estimated adverse $40 million non-cash impact to the full-year underlying profit before tax,” Qantas said.

Meanwhile, corporate travel refused to grow while its small business market slowed, despite Qantas taking a larger market share in each.

Providing an update on its outlook going forward, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement the airline still expects to expand its international business, as its competitors struggle.

“Qantas International has seen significant upside from competition capacity contracting more than anticipated which is expected to continue for at least the remainder of the first half,” Joyce said.

The average result for Qantas comes just weeks after it was revealed that Joyce is the highest-paid CEO in the country — raking in $23.87 million in the last financial year.

While the poor quarterly result, foreshadowing a weaker than result this year, is largely due to external factors, it will do little to silence his detractors.

Joyce now has three more months to get the company through this turbulence.

