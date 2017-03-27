Qantas has grounded its new high-speed wi-fi due to 'stability issues'

Source: supplied

Australian airline Qantas has not been shy about spruiking its new high-speed wi-fi system that will be free for all passengers to enjoy video streaming while they fly. But its plans have hit a snag, with this week’s rollout postponed at the last minute.

Qantas was due to host a media event this morning to mark this week’s scheduled rollout to customers. However, both events have now been postponed due to technical issues.

“We were preparing to open it up to media and customers this week as we continue our fine-tuning over the next few months, but some stability issues have emerged that we need to fix before customers can use it,” said a Qantas spokesperson.

Wi-fi testing on the charter flight. (Source: Qantas)

The internet connection to the Qantas planes is provided by the NBN via its Sky Muster satellite service. The airline spokesperson said that the company is working with NBN and ViaSat to resolve the stability issues, without going into further detail.

“We remain on-track for a broader roll out to the Qantas Domestic fleet from mid-2017,” said the spokesperson.

Sky Muster has had its issues since launching into space in late 2015, with users complaining of slow service or just not being able to connect at all. NBN chief Bill Morrow admitted in February that the satellite connection had seen an “exorbitant” level of errors, according to iTnews.

Qantas has previously announced that, once the new wi-fi system goes live, passengers will be able to access streaming entertainment such as Foxtel, Netflix, Stan and Spotify.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.