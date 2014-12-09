Qantas Has Grounded A Third Flight In Less Than 24 Hours

Photo: Getty / Ryan Pierse

A Qantas A380 flying from Sydney to Dallas was forced back four hours after take-off after experiencing non-safety related equipment problems.

Qantas said technical problems relating to “seat power, the in-flight entertainment system and some of the toilets” were to blame.

“While the aircraft could have continued flying safely to Dallas, the decision was made to return to Sydney in the interests of passenger comfort on what is a long flight,” the airline said in a statement.

“Customers who don’t live in Sydney have been put up in hotels for the night and all others given transport home. We’ve rebooked customers on another flight to Dallas leaving tomorrow morning.”

Qantas tweeted about the problems late last night.

This is the third Qantas flight that has made an unscheduled landing in less than 24 hours.

Yesterday, a Qantas flight from Perth to Karratha was sent back after a strong odour was detected onboard. 80 passengers aboard Flight QF904 were treated for smoke inhalation, according to St John Ambulance.

And Qantas Flight QF2, travelling from Dubai to Sydney, was forced to make an emergency descent around 3am and was diverted to Perth Airport.

“There are thousands upon thousands of turn backs that happen every year,” Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said.

“The number of turn backs that happen on Qantas are a lot less than the industry average.”

Despite the incidents, Qantas shares surged 14% yesterday after the airline announced an expected first half underlying profit of between $300 million and $350 million.

Alan Joyce told reporters today that 28 A330 aircraft will be refitted at the airline’s maintenance facility in Brisbane.

Alongside Queensland Premier Campbell Newman, Joyce also announced that from August, Qantas A330s will fly four times each week between Brisbane and Tokyo.

The new services are expected to generate up to $37 million each year in tourism revenue.

