Qantas Has Gone All Mad Men With Its New Staff Uniforms

Photo:

Qantas revealed its new uniforms today and there’s a Mad Men theme.

Staff will prowl the airline’s aisles in sharp suits, figure-hugging dresses and, apparently, trenchcoats.

There are also trilbies.

Yes, trilbies.

The look was revealed in a runway show attended by around 300 people in Sydney this morning received a standing ovation and praise from Vogue-editor-in-chief Edwina McCann who said she loved the look.

Airline ambassador Miranda Kerr flaunted her curves in a dress that would suit Mad Men’s daring redhead Joan Harris, and there was also a French navy trench coat that reminded us a little of Don Draper’s. Qantas’ signature kangaroo is stamped on the lapel.

Take a look:

Now, just saying…

Melbourne-born designer Martin Grant created 35 garment styles for male and female employees tagged as sophisticated, fresh, understated, modern and wearable.

More photos of the new Qantas uniforms at Popsugar.

Qantas’ 12,600 uniformed staff will start wearing the new styles next year.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.