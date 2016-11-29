Qantas has given up its fight with US regulators to expand American flights

Rob Griffith – Pool/Getty Images

Qantas and American Airlines have dropped plans to expand flights to and from the US after a knockback by regulators.

The airlines withdrew an application to the US Department of Transportation for anti-trust immunity after the regulator last week issued a tentative denial on concerns that such a deal could be anti-competitive.

Australian and New Zealand authorities had already approved the expansion plans.

“This is an extremely disappointing sequence of events for Qantas and American Airlines, as well as for customers, and ultimately for trade between the United States and Australia,” Qantas said in a statement.

American had already launched new routes from Los Angeles to Sydney and Auckland, while Qantas started services to Dallas and restarted services from Sydney to San Francisco.

“Without antitrust approval, Qantas and American Airlines will be severely limited in their ability to work together to grow on the trans-Pacific routes,” Qantas said.

The US department had said analysis of traffic data, passenger bookings and other evidence showed an expanded alliance would create a potentially anti-competitive environment. The deal, which would set pricing for seats sold in the US, would account for about 60% of capacity between the US and Australia.

Both airlines, which argued that their plans had kept fares lower, are now separately considering their positions. However, the current flight code share between the two is unaffected.

American Airlines says the decision by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) is very disappointing

“It represented a significant departure from prior DOT decisions, which have long recognised the pro-competitive benefits of combining complementary international networks,” the airline says.

“Other airlines have the significant competitive advantage of antitrust immunity in the US-Australasia market. With the same opportunity, American and Qantas would have been able to compete more effectively and increase consumer benefits in the market.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.