Qantas has given two museums $2.75 million to buy Australian art

MCA director, Elizabeth Ann Macgregor

Qantas has donated $2.75 million to the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA) and London’s Tate in a landmark philanthropic gesture and collaboration between the two art institutions.

The Tate, which has four museums in the UK, and Sydney’s MCA will use the Qantas Foundation funds in a five-year program to acquire major works by contemporary Australian artists that will be jointly acquired by the MCA and Tate, and displayed by both institutions.

The works will date from the 1960s to the present and the first artworks acquired will be shown at the MCA in 2016, before heading to Tate.

Qantas corporate affair executive Olivia Wirth said the airline was keen to take Australian art to the world.

“Qantas has a long history of supporting the arts including the Flying Art series and Qantas Foundation Encouragement of Australian Contemporary Art Awards,” she said.

The airline is also a long-term partner of the MCA.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.