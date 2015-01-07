A Qantas A380 takes off. Photo: Getty Images

After 2014 proved to be a horror year in aviation, Australia’s flying kangaroo, Qantas, has been named the safest airline in the world for 2015.

Aviation ratings site AirlineRatings.com has released its top ten safest airlines and top ten safest low cost airlines for 2015 from the 449 it monitors.

Qantas remains fatality free in recent history and tops out the list. Also making the cut was Air New Zealand, Cathay Pacific Airways, British Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, EVA Air, Finnair, Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines.

The site’s rating system considers industry audits as well as government checks and the airlines’ fatality records.

“There is no doubt that Qantas is a standout in safety enhancements and an industry benchmark for best practice,” AirlineRatings.com editor Geoffrey Thomas said.

“Qantas has been the lead airline in virtually every major advancement in airline safety over the past 60 years.”

The airline’s budget service, Jetstar, also made the website’s top ten safest low cost list for 2015.

Aer Lingus, Alaska Airlines, Icelandair, Jetblue, Kulula.com, Monarch Airlines, Thomas Cook, TUI Fly and Westjet also made the budget list.

“Unlike a number of low cost carriers these airlines have all passed the stringent International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) audit and have excellent safety records,” Thomas said. “Low cost does not mean low safety.”

The site examined 449 airlines of which 149 were allocated the top seven-star safety ranking. Nearly 50 received just three stars or less.

But a scary stat: five airlines only achieved one star for safety. These were Agni Air, Kam Air, Nepal Airlines, Scat and Tara Air.

Last year was a tragic one for aviation safety with the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines MH370 and the downing of its MH17 jet. These two incidents claimed the lives of 537 people.

There were 21 fatal accidents with 986 fatalities in 2014. However, AirlineRatings estimated the world’s airlines carried a record 3.3 billion passengers on 27 million flights.

“Flashback 50 years and there were a staggering 87 crashes killing 1597 when airlines carried only 141 million passengers – five per cent of today’s number,” the report said.

