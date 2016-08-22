Qantas frequent flyer points have been slashed in half under the new Woolworths rewards deal

Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images.

Qantas frequent flyers will get half the points they used to under changes to the Woolworths Rewards program announced today, but the airline says it will be easier to earn points while shopping at the retailer.

Converting Woolworths Dollars into Qantas points will be halved from the current rate of 870 points for every 10 Woolworths Dollars. Under the updated program, shoppers will earn at least 1 Woolworths Point for every dollar spent. Frequent Flyers can opt-in to convert Woolworths Points to Qantas Points with 2,000 Woolworths Points equals 870 Qantas Points, which translates as 0.43 QPs per $1 spent at Woolworths.

The supermarket giant will also let rewards members “bank” $10 in savings when their points balance hits 2000.

Qantas Loyalty CEO Lesley Grant says the changes coming into effect from August 31 scrap the $30 minimum spend and let people to earn points at 530 Caltex Woolworths petrol stations while still using the 4 cent discount voucher, as well as the supermarkets and BWS.

“The opportunity to earn points when you buy petrol has been improved, with members now able to use a discount voucher and earn points in the same transaction, instead of having to choose one or the other,” she said.

“We know the offer of Qantas Points influences people’s decision on where they shop, so this is something that will deliver value to our millions of members as well as to Woolworths as our partner.”

The latest changes come eight months after Woolworths reversed its decision to stop giving Qantas frequent flyer points to loyalty shoppers.

The struggling supermarket giant announced last October that it was ditching frequent flyer points for supermarket discounts, arguing customers preferred them to air miles.

The program costs Woolworths an estimated $60 million to $80 million a year, and the retailer signed a new 3-year deal last year just as the old loyalty program with Qantas was due to expire.

Here is a summary of the key features for Qantas Frequent Flyers under the new deal:

· Earn Qantas Points at a minimum rate of 0.43 points for $1 spent at Woolworths Supermarkets, Caltex Woolworths Petrol and BWS. · Previously, Qantas Points earn on petrol was not available if a fuel discount voucher was used; this has now changed. Members will not earn points at Caltex Woolworths fuel outlets with a Star Mart or Star Shop. · No minimum spend to earn. (Previously, Qantas Points were only earned on each dollar spent over $30). · All shoppers earn Woolworths Points, which Frequent Flyers can opt-in to convert to Qantas Points (2,000 Woolworths Points = 870 Qantas Points). · Frequent Flyers who don’t opt-in will receive money off their shopping rather than earning Qantas Points. You must opt-in online (via the Woolworths website) to convert Woolworths Points to Qantas Points. · Qantas and Woolworths will work to tailor special points offers to Frequent Flyers. (This is in addition to bonus offers available to all shoppers in-store.) · Members can increase their Qantas Points balance faster by using they use a credit card linked to the Qantas Frequent Flyer program to pay for their shopping. · All Woolworths shoppers can join the Qantas Frequent Flyer program for free via this page. · There are some products on which members will not earn Woolworths Points, including gift cards, tobacco and mobile recharge. The details are here.

