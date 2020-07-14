Qantas is revamping its Frequent Flyer program as domestic travel kicks off again. Here are all the extras on offer.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Qantas has revealed a raft of new changes to its Frequent Flyer program as travel starts to resume in Australia.

This includes increasing its Classic Flight Reward seats to popular destinations like the Sunshine Coast, Cairns and Sydney.

Qantas is also giving Silver, Gold, Platinum and Platinum One members a Status Credits bonus to make up for the reduced flying capacity.

Qantas is making some changes for Frequent Flyer customers as travel starts resuming in Australia.

The airline is increasing its Classic Flight Reward seats by up to 50% for the rest of this year to popular destinations in Australia and New Zealand such as the Sunshine Coast, Cairns and Sydney – as well as Auckland and Queenstown once flights restart.

Silver, Gold, Platinum and Platinum One members will also get a one-off Status Credits bonus to make up for the reduced flying capacity. This means they automatically get 50% of the Status Credits they need each year to keep their tier.

And those who have been most affected – say, if you started your membership right at the height of the travel restrictions – you’ll be able to get extra monthly Status Credits support.

To meet the growing travel demand and support tourism, the airline is also launching more Points Planes – exclusive flights for Qantas Frequent Flyers. The exact details on the destinations and timings will roll out in the coming months.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said the airline is making it easier for frequent flyers to visit Aussie destinations.

“We’re adding more Points Planes and more reward seats to our most popular domestic destinations, because that’s where people will be holidaying for the rest of the year,” he said in a statement. “We’re also helping our most loyal flyers maintain their travel benefits by giving them extra Status Credits in recognition of their long-term loyalty.”

But it doesn’t stop there, Qantas has more updates to its Qantas Frequent Flyer program.

In terms of accommodation, the airline is slashing the number of points needed for Points Plus Pay Qantas Hotels bookings by 20%. It applies to bookings made before 11.59pm on December 31. For a limited time, members will get 5,000 points back when they book a minimum of three nights. And on select Qantas Luxury offers, they can earn up to 125 bonus Status Credits when they book before August 31 2020.

Members who book a flight using points on Qantas Group flights will have any of their change or cancellation fees waived until October 31.

And finally, Qantas is launching a ‘Dream Planner’ on July 28 which will use real-time data and notifications to let you know of reward seats that are available and any special offers on the destination you want to go to.

Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth added that over the last few months the airline has been listening to Frequent Flyers about their thoughts on travel, which destinations they want to go to, and how they want to use their points.

“What emerged was that despite what’s going on around the world, the notion of the dream trip is well and truly alive, they’re just looking a little closer to home,” she said in a statement. “Qantas Frequent Flyers are some of the country’s biggest advocates for travel and this has been reflected in the number of bookings we’re seeing as travel restrictions ease.

“That’s why we’re continuing to invest in making our members’ travel dreams a reality with more choice, better value and greater flexibility.”

These changes come after Qantas Frequent Flyer announced its partnership with buy now, pay later platform Afterpay. As part of that program, Qantas Frequent Flyers will be able to earn up to 5,000 points when they connect their membership number to their Afterpay account.

