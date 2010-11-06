Another Qantas Flight Forced To Turn Back Due To Engine Problem

Update 10:37 AM ET: The flight has landed safely. A problem with one of the engines was the reason for the turnaround.



Update 10:28 AM ET: The plane is not an A380, as those remain grounded. The flight is a Boeing 747.

The flight number is QF6.

It is unknown whether the engine problem is similar to that which occurred yesterday, destroying the engine on another Qantas flight.

——–

Another Qantas flight has been forced to turn back due to engine problems, this time from Singapore to Sydney, according to Reuters.

It is unknown whether this flight is the A 380 or another model.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.