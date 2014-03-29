Qantas Flight Forced To Turn Around Due Engine Problems

Getty Images

Qantas flight QF9 bound for London via Dubai was forced to return to the United Arab Emirates due to engine problems.

The 347 passengers on board the plane, which originated in Melbourne, landed in Dubai about 9am Melbourne time, 2am local time.

Qantas Communications Manager Thomas Woodward said “The pilots were alerted to a fault with the number three engine via the indication system on the flight deck.

“There was no impact to the other three engines or to the safety of the aircraft and passengers, but clearly the appropriate response was to return to Dubai to assess the engine.”

Engineers are inspecting the engine to determine the cause of the problem.

The passengers were put on a replacement flight.

Read more here.

Now Read: Qantas Boss Alan Joyce On Offshore Jobs: ‘I Can’t Rule Anything In Or Out’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.