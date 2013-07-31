Qantas Fares Are Going To Go Up On Higher Fuel Costs And The Lower Australian Dollar

Photo: Getty/Robert Cianflone

According to Fairfax, the national carrier Qantas is putting its fares up.

It is blaming the rising cost of fuel and the lower Australian dollar, which has dampened its purchasing-power.

Surcharges on international routes are going to increase, as well as base fares across its network.

Qantas, according to the report, said while the international increases would depend on the route, on average the price for an economy ticket would go up by about $20.

“While we use a range of tools to mitigate the impact of fuel costs – including fuel surcharges, price increases and hedging – the Qantas Group is still under-recovering the cost of past fuel price increases,” the airline said.

